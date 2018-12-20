Olive Alluisi was a competitor in the Peppermint Twist Tumbling Meet held in Springfield Dec. 2, and in the beginner division, age 11 category, took first-place.
Home Local Students Top Twister
Ava
overcast clouds
41.3 ° F
42.1 °
39.2 °
77 %
5.1mph
90 %
Fri
42 °
Sat
48 °
Sun
44 °
Mon
47 °
Tue
40 °
Ava Football Rakes-In 2018 All-SWMFCA Class 2 All-Region Football Team Honors
Ava High School quarterback Caleb Johnson (12) carries the ball during a Missouri Class 2 playoff game against Lamar on November, 17, 2018, in...