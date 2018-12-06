Tommy Wayne McDonald, age 73, of Ava, passed away in his home December 1, 2018. He was born April 4, 1945 in Fort Worth, Texas the son of Tommy Merle and Mary Merle McDonald. Tommy had a great sense of humor and could always make people laugh with his jokes and witty personality. He loved his family deeply and they loved him. Tommy was a hard-working electrician. One of his proudest accomplishments was wiring Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Tommy is survived by his wife Bonnie McDonald; six children, Tommy McDonald, Tami McDonald, Amanda Stewart and husband Toby, Jenny Westbrook and husband Billy, Sonia Kellett and husband Tony, Daniel Edwards and fiancé Tyonna Lewis; 16 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald McDonald and DeWayne McDonald; other relatives and many friends.

A family visitation was held 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta, with cremation to follow.