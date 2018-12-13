Tommy Dale Swisher (Junior) of Wasola, Missouri age 51 years 1 month and 17 days passed away on December 4, 2018, in Atchison County, Missouri, due to a car accident.

Tommy was born Oct 18, 1967 in Portland OR to Tommy Swisher Sr. and Mary Jane (Hayes) Swisher.

Tommy loved to fish, camp and spend time with his family.

He is proceeded in death by his father Tommy Swisher, Sr., Grandparents Tom and Mary (Strong) Hayes and Jim and Candas (White) Swisher.

Tommy is survived by his mother Janie (Hayes) Swisher, three sisters and their husbands Mary and Lavern Allen, Edith and Russell Stark, Jennifer and Mark Hall, all of Fairfax, Missouri, one brother Andy Swisher and wife Gina of Mansfield, Missouri, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, one special cousin Robert Smith of Almartha, Missouri, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.