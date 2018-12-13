Three Sentenced to Department of Corrections Dec. 4

From the Prosecuting Attorney

During a large Circuit Court Law Day on December 4, 2018, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Ashley Markin-Allen, 38, Sparta, was sentenced to five years in prison for two separate cases of possession of methamphetamine. The sentences will run concurrent with each other. Both cases were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Laura Bengston, 27, Ava, was sentenced to five years in prison for delivery of controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of LSD. Bengston was ordered to complete long term treatment within the Department of Corrections. Both cases were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Misty D. McBride, 33, Mountain View, was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. The offense occurred in August 2017 and the case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There was a total of 88 felony cases on the docket. Ten felony guilty pleas were entered and one misdemeanor guilty plea was entered.