Thornfield Southern Baptist Church – Abby Mahan

Mrs. Alene Turner began services today by reading Luke 1:18.

Merry Christmas from all of us at Thornfield Southern Baptist Church. Please pray for Pauline Murrill, Jessica Ross, Amanda Wyman, June Hicks, John Sanders, Mr. and Mrs John Turner, Peggy Deweese, Melissa Jones, Joe Pokrajac, Linda Houghton, Sean Haskins, Howard Haskins and Raymond and Janette Johnson.

Brother Joe Pokrajac brought today’s Sunday School lesson about Mary’s Trust. Please read Luke 1:26-38

Can you imagine how Mary felt when the angel Gabriel appeared to her? Mary was afraid but she did love God and trusted in the plan He had for her without hesitation.

And, behold, thou shall conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shall call his name JESUS. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob forever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end. Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man? And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God. And, behold, thy cousin Elisabeth, she hath also conceived a son in her old age: and this is the sixth month with her, who was called barren. For with God nothing shall be impossible. And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her. Luke 1:26-38.

Mary did not understand everything, but she trusted – and she obeyed. In humble submission, Mary was now ready to serve God and follow His will. Her submission is a very powerful statement. Her attitude is all the more amazing when we realize Mary would be in a extremely embarrassing and difficult situation because of this news. Mary surely understood she most likely would be accused of adultery, yet she still graciously submitted to the will of God. This attitude of willing submission to God also should permeate our lives.

You can always trust God, He “has your back”!

Pastor David Mahan brought today’s sermon titled Adopted Into Christ. Please read Matthew 1:18, Ephesians 1:5 and Exodus 2:1.

When Joseph found out that his fiancée was pregnant, he was very upset and didn’t know quite what to do. He was so troubled until the angel Gabriel appeared to him in a dream. He told him to not be afraid to wed Mary. He obeyed God and they were immediately married.

Jesus, Jesus, Jesus! What power is in that name! He came into this world as a innocent baby with the task of saving us from our sin. You will never see the miracle of a virgin birth again, it was a one time wondrous event.

Having predestined us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself according to the good pleasure of his will, Ephesians 1:5.

About four years ago I heard a story about a mother who knew she couldn’t take care of her newborn son. It was around Christmas time and the town had a nativity scene erected. The birth mother took the baby doll in the manger and replaced it with her son. She knew that someone would find the baby and give him a good home. Someone noticed the baby moving and promptly saved him. The baby was warmed up and fed and soon put up for adoption. The father that adopted the baby had been adopted himself. The baby received a loving home and the family received a wonderful son to love.

Jesus has adopted us as believers into God’s family. All we have to do is receive Him into our heart. Say these words and receive Him today: Dear Lord, I know that I am a sinner. Please forgive me. I believe you are the Son of God. I believe you died on the cross for my sins and rose again on the third day. Please come into my heart and save me today.

Congratulations you are now a child of the King! Your name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life

