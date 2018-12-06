Thornfield Southern Baptist Church – Abby Mahan

Mrs. Alene Turner began services today by reading Isaiah 7:1-9.

Our deepest sympathy to the family of Arnold Lawson.

Please pray for Joe Pokrajac, Gary Pokrajac, Kirby Reich, Mr. and Mrs. Shane Funk, Leon Turner family, Mr. and Mrs. John Turner, Peggy Deweese and daughter Melissa, Janelle Nelson and Nadine Hart.

Pastor David Mahan brought today’s Sunday School lesson about Isaiah’s Prophecy. Please read 7:10-14, 9:6-7, 11:1-5.

The birth of Jesus Christ was no mere circumstance, it was planned by God. If God came to one of us and said we could “ask thee a sign of the Lord thy God” any sign, even a sign “in the depth, or in the height above,” I wonder what it would be. The Lord gave King Ahaz that opportunity, but he put forth a false humility and wouldn’t ask for a sign. Here was a king whose country was under attack and his people were terrified (7:1-2). God offered to give Ahaz a sign that He was powerful to take care of their enemies, but Ahaz already may have been planning to ask Assyria for help and therefore didn’t think he needed God’s help. Upon hearing King Ahaz’s refusal to ask for a sign, Isaiah the prophet broadened his audience beyond the King. He told the whole faithless “house of David” that God would give a sign anyway! The house of David’s wickedness had tested God’s longsuffering patience, but God had a sign for them: “Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”

Immanuel means “God with us.” Isn’t it great to know that God is with us! We can call on God any time, day or night where ever we may be. God sent Jesus that we may be saved and have direct access to God. When Jesus died on the cross, He took all of our sins, sickness and burdens with Him that when we invite Him into our hearts we are healed, delivered and set free! If you don’t know Jesus as your Lord and Savior, invite Him in today. Say these words, Lord I’m a sinner and I’m sorry for my sins, please forgive me. I know that you are the Son of God and died on the cross for me. I believe that you rose from the grave three days later. Please come into my heart and save me today. Congratulations, you are a new creature in Christ!

Pastor David Mahan brought today’s Sunday School lesson It’s All About God! Please read 1 Thessalonians 4:15-16.

Our mission in this life as Christians is to reach the lost for Christ. While there are millions of people that are going to Heaven, there are billions that are alive on this earth and some have never even heard of Jesus.

In the days of Noah sin was abound much as it is today. When Noah built the ark, the people had never even seen rain. The earth was covered each morning by a heavy dew. So when Noah began to warn them about the flood and to turn from their sin, they thought he was crazy and laughed at him. That is until the flood started and then it was too late. Don’t let it be too late for you. The Rapture of God’s church is coming soon, no one knows the day or the hour, not even the angels, only God.

Please join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Mahan.