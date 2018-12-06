Thornfield School Board Candidate Filing Open

Legal Notice

The Thornfield R-I School District will accept declaration of candidacy from any qualified person interested in running for a position on the School Board in the April 2, 2019 election. Persons interested may file at the superintendent’s office. There are two three-year vacancies available.

Filing will begin on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 and will end on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 being open during the district’s regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm. Filing will not occur on days that the school district’s offices are closed due to inclement weather or holidays.

