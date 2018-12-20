Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

I received a letter from my “secret Santa” in West Plains. There’s no other name, but Secret Santa has a very pretty handwriting. It seems writing skills aren’t as important as they once were. Most handwriting can’t be recognized. Praise to those who can write legibly and beautifully, like this Secret Santa did.

My friend Almeda Hedges in Shawnee, Kansas — I’ve never met her, but she reads our news in the Douglas County Herald – wrote to say she’s been very busy making crocheted hats, and she sent me one. How nice to receive an unexpected gift in the mail! The hat she sent is multicolored, and she’s right when she says I can wear it with anything. To me, crocheting takes a lot of attention. I used to be fascinated watching my sister Ruth Moody as she crocheted.

I also got a card from someone else who reads our news columns, but didn’t sign a name. He (or maybe she?) said simply that he is a regular weekly reader of our news column. It’s interesting to know how our news travels and who reads it and where they live.

My cousin Lyle Mishler called Monday, and we had a nice conversation. He and Joy Elmore, whose dad was Dick Elmore and worked in the Extension office with my husband Eldon, often have lunch in Springfield together with other Ozark County friends at Golden Corral.

I was so surprised the other day to look at the label of the peanut butter in my cabinet and find that it is imported from India! It’s a jar that was bought, I think, in Walmart. We would probably do better eating nut butters made just down the road at Eastwind!

Mr. Groundhog has buried himself under the edge of my propane tank. I can see his habitat from my kitchen window. I have concrete blocks under my tank, and I’m hoping he doesn’t uproot the blocks!

It is said, “Cold hands, warm heart.” Well, that’s me! As I compose these news items, I’m sipping some sassafras tea. It is considered a spring tonic but it’s a good thing to drink year-round. My daughter Kris bought this tea for me, I think in Town & Country. My son-in-law Dave dug sassafras roots for me to make it fresh when I have the time and energy to boil them up. I like the sassafras flavor, but neither of my daughters care for it.

I don’t have any definite Christmas plans, for sure yet. And it doesn’t matter what I do, as long as I can enjoy time spent with my family.

My memories go back to the early Christmases when we would have Christmas programs at the Lilly Ridge school, where my sister was the teacher. Mae Boone also taught there awhile and boarded with us while she did so. She was really a stylish gal – she dressed so stylishly. I have pictures of her with my sisters. Mae and I fixed our lunches together before we left for school – usually a slice of cured ham on Mama’s famous biscuits. Mae would tell my mother, “Mrs. Crawford, would you burn the biscuits a little?” She liked them a little crunchy.

Sometimes I would be the lead in the songs we sang at the Lilly Ridge Christmas program. We would have the program at night, and the old schoolhouse would be lit by kerosene lanterns The week before the program, we would string berries on twine pulled from feed sacks or flour sacks, and there would be a Christmas tree – always a cedar. There weren’t as many pine trees then, although we did have a spot in the woods near the school we called the pinery, where tall pine trees grew. We would walk down there for school trips and take our sack lunches. It was exciting for us kids – possibly as exciting as a trip to Niagara Falls would be now!

In 1935, the year my mother died on Dec. 4 when I was 13, I sang, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” at the Christmas program. That was my special performance in the program. Mrs. Boyd Downard, wife of the man from Iowa who built the school in Gainesville (part of it is now the post office and First Home Bank), played the piano as I sang. Her husband brought their piano from their house to the schoolhouse for the program.

My son, Lyndon Pitcock in Fair Grove, celebrated his 63rd birthday on Dec. 14. He is having knee problems, and I’ve heard from other folks who are having the same problem these days, including Marsha Lyon of Dora, the Sunday school teacher at Lilly Ridge.

I wrote last week that Lyndon was the 1,500th baby Dr. Hoerman delivered. In later years my daughter Karen worked for Dr. Hoerman and helped deliver babies. I have a letter he wrote her. He began it, “Dear Hoopsy-Doodle.” After she got married and quit her job with Dr. Hoerman, Geraldine Lovan started working there and stayed many years.

My son Marlyn in Forsyth is busy fixing plumbing problems. He has so many people coming and going, he said he can hardly keep up with the repairs. I don’t know how many times he’s replaced his front door. Don’t know what the problem is, but I guess all the family and friends coming and going wear it out.

Thanks to my daughters Karen and Kris for the special Christmas cookies they’ve brought me. I don’t know what our plans are for Christmas yet. It doesn’t matter as long as we get to be together.

Wishing a very merry Christmas to all who read these news items!