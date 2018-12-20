Sweden – Linda Johnson

How did they miss it? Moses, David, Samuel, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Micah, Malachi, and Zechariah all prophesied of the coming of Jesus Christ. Current counts reveal at least 351 prophesies in the Old Testament that were fulfilled by Jesus. The Pharisees, who became a sect as a reaction to the Jews to accept Greek culture, prided themselves on being the keepers of the law and Jewish traditions. They were steeped in the law of Moses. They should have recognized Jesus as a fulfillment of prophecy. But they didn’t.

Skip ahead a little over 2,000 years (2015 Pew Research demographics) and clearly two-thirds of the world’s population (7.3 billion) are still missing it. It’s true that the largest group of the religions around the world is Christianity (2.3 billion). But, that leaves 5 billion that aren’t Christians and followers of Jesus the Christ. Today, just as yesteryear, people are still missing it.

What is even more interesting is that two of those religious groups claim roots that begin with Abraham– the Jews and Islam (today called Muslims). Worldwide, according to the Pew Research, there are around 10 million Jews and 1.8 billions Muslims. They have even less reason to miss it. Both groups have scriptures from the Christian Bible of today, but put their own spin on its’ meanings. It’s a steadfast refusal to acknowledge the truth of a Christ who came to earth, was buried and rose the third day for them.

Time marches on and each day is a day closer to the end times. Jesus said that he will come again. It’s in John 14:3. Most everyone confronted with the facts will admit that there was a Jesus who was here. Some want to believe that he was a prophet, or a great teacher, but surely not the Son of God. A reading of all that he did while here on this earth would convince even the most unlikely believer. Right? Think again. Like the mule who refuses to budge, the unbeliever will refuse to unlock his heart and just listen to the evidence. And the believer prays for the day that all will come to an acknowledgment of Jesus as the Son of God.

Two thousand years later and the Christmas season is on us. The birth of Christ is celebrated. Presents are bought. Mangers are displayed. Caroling and rejoicing at his wondrous birth continues. We praise a living God who loved us enough to have us with him in eternity. The only way He could save us was to send us his Son. And the naysayers celebrate, too. Or, they look on and hear and watch the celebrations. They know the story. Continue to pray that the day will come that they will open their eyes to a new and glorious life.

