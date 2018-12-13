Sweden – Linda Johnson

“If you don’t give your children Jesus, then you have given them nothing. It’s not my church my way. It’s his (meaning Jesus’) church His way. Believers are the watchmen.” Words spoken by Pastor Josh that are worth remembering. The text of the sermon was from Psalm 127. It is five verses that emphasize the importance of the Lord in all activities of the lives of mankind.

Beginning with building structures to the foundation of the family – if God isn’t in it, it’s all in vain. So much of the time, though, God is left out of the equation. Satan has been busy driving a wedge between mankind and God. Just take a look at modern culture. ABC news ran an article in February, 2015 that talked about the use of aborted fetuses for vaccines. This has become a part of our modern society and its’ use is touted by many. Lab technicians create test-tube babies. Scientists conduct research on left-over human embryos and experiments with fetal remains are ongoing. A little digging would only reveal just how far our society has come in justifying its’ behavior.

Now, take a look at Proverbs 8:36. It says, “… all they that hate me love death.” Look back at verse 35. It says that those that find the Lord find life. The difference is striking. Death or life – terrorism, mass murders, suicides are all on the rise. God is not in it. God is in the birth of a newborn baby, flowers that bloom in the spring, a star-encrusted sky on a summer’s evening. The beauty of life is breathtaking. God is there.

The enemy grows ever stronger and looms over everyday existence. Is it any wonder that Psalm 127:1 also speaks of the watchman who, without the Lord’s help, watches in vain. Believers must be watchful lest they fall into the snare of Satan. The watchmen of old guarded the city and put out the cry when an enemy approached. For today, I Peter 5:8 says it all. “Be sober, be vigilant (watchful); because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:”. Satan once complained to God that he had placed a hedge of protection around Job. (Job 1:10) Believers can pray for the same hedge of protection. Psalm 121:7 says that the Lord will preserve thee (believers) from all evil. That’s just about the best assurance anyone will ever get.

Pastor Josh ended the sermon with, “Stand for Jesus and let the world go by. Do all that you can do and then leave it to God. Then pray. It’s not done until you pray.

