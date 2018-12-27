St. Francis – Gary Kester

One of the most beautiful aspects of the Christmas season are the Christmas lights, and first of all, I want to thank the City of Ava employees who put up the wonderful lights on the Ava square, some of the most beautiful I have seen anywhere, especially the gazebo. Also several of the businesses downtown have done very nice lights & I urge everyone to see the square with its festive lights.

At St. Francis, we have our own Christmas display with the lighted nativity scene which we put up every year, and if you are driving around to see Christmas lights be sure & drive by our nativity or manger scene. It is interesting to know that our patron and namesake, St. Francis of Assisi is credited with the idea of nativity scenes, also known a crèche in French and el pesebre in Spanish. Inspired by visits to the Holy Land, St. Francis created the first, a live nativity staged in a cave in Greccio, Italy in 1223, and artisans soon began crafting the scenes as we know them today.

Another beautiful aspect of Christmas is the music, and on Tuesday, December 18, I attended the Christmas concert given by the Ava School choirs under the direction of Mrs. Wolfskill and enjoyed it very much. Congratulations to the choir members & to Mrs. Wolfskill for a job well done. We are truly blessed in our community to have such excellent music departments on our school.