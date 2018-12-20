St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, December 16 was the Third Sunday in Advent. In the Anglican/Traditional Episcopal tradition we follow this day is Rose Sunday, altar & vestment colors are rose as is the third candle on the Advent Wreath which is lighted today. The normal colors for Advent are violet or dark blue, penitential colors, but rose is the color of joy, and today represents a lessening of the penitential nature of Advent and looks forward to the coming of the Messiah. The readings & symbols for today emphasize the joyous anticipation of the Lord’s coming. It is also known as Gaudete or Rejoicing Sunday for the same reason. The rose candle is also known as the Shepherds’ Candle in honor of the shepherds of the Christmas story.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Old Testament reading for the day, Jeremiah 1:4, which is the calling of the prophet: “Now the word of the Lord came to me saying, Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I consecrated you…” For Christians this mission was not only to the Jews, but to all people, announcing the blessings to come through the Messiah. Jeremiah was sent to destroy, but also to rebuild & speak of restoration. The fact that an Old Testament prophet is read at Christmas time indicates that God calls all of us to a purpose in His kingdom and the Christian must be faithful to his calling.

This coming Sunday will be the last Sunday in Advent followed the next day, Monday December 24 by Christmas Eve, and we will have our usual Sunday morning service followed by the Christmas Eve service with singing of traditional carols at 7:00 p.m. Monday and everyone is invited to come & celebrate Christmas with us.