St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, December 9, was the Second Sunday in Advent. The second blue candle on the Advent Wreath is lighted and is called the Bethlehem Candle in honor of the town that is so important as the birthplace of Jesus. It is also known as the Hope Candle because as Christians our hope is in Christ & centered on Bethlehem. In the Episcopal/Anglican tradition Advent is a season of concentration on the coming of the Christ, not only His birth, but also our hope in His second coming. Our Gospel for today, St. Luke 21:25, concentrates on His second arrival on Earth “And there shall be signs in the sun and in the moon, and in the stars…and then shall they see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power & great glory.” Jesus here is telling us what to look for; then He tells the Parable of the Fig Tree. When the fig tree comes back to life we know that summer is nigh at hand, and so we can look for the signs that Christ’s second arrival is coming. Advent is the time to prepare & consider & meditate on these matters.

This last week was a great week for music in Ava as on both Tuesday & Thursday I attended concerts given in the Ava Performing Arts Center by the Ava school bands under the direction of Chris & Sarah Sacco. I was very impressed by both programs and by the talent & dedication of both the students & teachers. Friday was the Friday Christmas Frolic on the Ava Square hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & held indoors this year in the American Legion Hall, much warmer than the square itself. I enjoyed performances by the Ava Jazz Band under the direction of Chris Sacco and the Ava High School Choir under the direction of Mrs. Wolfskill, another enjoyable evening. Then Saturday was our Christmas parade which I look forward to every year & again it was excellent in spite of the cold. We should all be very thankful for these talented & dedicated people who do so much for our community.