St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, December 2 was the First Sunday in Advent. This is a very important day in the Christian calendar as it not only begins a new season, but a new Christian year; as Bishop Hartley says, it is our New Year’s Day. The word Advent is from Latin & means to come to or arrive and is defined in the dictionary as the period including the four Sundays just before Christmas. In the Anglican/Episcopal tradition this time is regarded as a penitential season, a serious time in which we think seriously about our Christian faith & its meaning. We began the service with the placing of the four candles on the Advent Wreath, one for each week of the season. There is a scripture reading & prayer for each candle, and each is read by members of the congregation who then places the candle. This morning’s readers were Rita Fancher, Laurie Hartley, Joe Crisswell and myself, and Bishop Hartley lighted the first candle, which is blue. Altar, vestment, and three of the candles are blue, the color of heavenly love. The first candle is known as the prophecy candle and the scripture reading for it is from Isaiah 40: “Comfort ye, Comfort ye my people, saith your God…” Those familiar with Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” will recognize this passage as the text for the famous tenor aria that opens this great work.

Bishop Hartley devoted his sermon to discussing the history & importance of Advent, noting that most of the world has forgotten this tradition, but it is kept alive in traditional Christian churches. Advent is not mentioned in the Bible, but is an ancient Christian tradition that was entered on the calendar by the Council of Tours in 567 AD, but was celebrated even before that by many churches. This is a period for us of preparation and longing for the coming of Christ and the essential message is that the Lord is coming. It is a time of anticipation, but also of warning that we must be prepared as we must expect both grace and judgment.

