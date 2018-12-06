South Street (Business 65) Widening Project in Ozark

To Kick Off with Dec. 11 Construction Impacts Public Meeting

OZARK, Mo. Christian Co. –– A project to widen South Street (Business 65) on the southern edge of Ozark is scheduled to begin in early December. To share information about the construction timeline and expected traffic impacts, a public meeting is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Ozark South Elementary School, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The meeting is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Ozark South Elementary school gym, 1250 W. South Street. A formal presentation is not planned.

MoDOT and contractor representatives will be available to talk about the project timeline as well as the expected traffic impacts during the widening project and the improvements to the South Street/3rd Street/Selmore Road intersection.

Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can get the same information and ask questions via email by visiting an online public meeting at www.modot.org/southwest .

Construction signs were installed Dec. 3, and heavy equipment delivered. During the winter months, drivers will see work occur along shoulders as crews work to relocate utilities and install storm drains.

The project is a partnership between the city of Ozark and MoDOT. Project highlights:

• Widen South Street (Business 65) to five lanes between 6th Street and 19th Street

• Widen intersection of South Street/Selmore Road/3rd Street by adding dual turn lanes from northbound Selmore Road to westbound South Street and from southbound 3rd Street to eastbound South Street

• Install new storm drains and add curb and gutter along South Street

• Build sidewalk in areas along South Street

• Estimated total project cost: $8.5 million, and the primary contractor is Hartman & Company, Inc. of Springfield, Mo.