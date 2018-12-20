Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with prayer then we had the Christmas program. It was good and with a little humor thrown in. Everyone received a bag of treats.

The little ones did exceptionally well. Also, the special songs were beautiful. Brother Evans read the Christmas story from the Bible.

My candy making is about done for this holiday season. I still am making peanut brittle and divinity.

Delmar and I made a trip to Springdale, Arkansas and spent the night with Beth and Cliff Blackwood.

Bevy Moore came over one evening and we made candy.

Rusty and Becky Carter came down on Saturday and I helped her make candy.

Others visiting in our home were George and Lelia Cotner from Salem, Mo., Pauline Okhuysen and Ronnie Norman.

On Sunday, my granddaughter, Summer Johnson and her family, Shawn, Caidence, and Conner, surprised her mom, Donna Bannister, and me and joined us at church for the Christmas program. We all went to lunch after church.

On Sunday evening, I joined my daughter, Bevy Moore for church.

Until next week remember that God loves you.