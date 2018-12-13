Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

We missed service this week but Brother Evans sent me the text.

Matthew 21:37, Hebrews 12: 5-15, “Correction and Chastisement through the love Christ has for us.”

Delmar and I made a trip to Springdale, Arkansas, to visit our daughter and new son-in-law, Beth and Cliff Blackwood.

I have been busy with making candies. On Saturday, Rusty and Becky Carter came to visit and Becky and I made a double batch of Rum Balls.

Donna Bannister came down on Saturday evening and helped me make divinity.

Bevy Moore has been sick, so I took her some treats and also adjusted her sewing machine for her. I am glad she is doing better.

Until next week remember the reason for the season.