Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with a song by the toddler class. They are so cute and did a good job.

Brother Evans led us in prayer then we had music and hymns.

Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special.

Trae Shelton read scripture from Psalms 145:10-13.

Kendra Shelton sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 15:11, Numbers 12:1-12, Luke 17:12-19,”The Samaritan Experience. “

Sunday evening we enjoyed a delicious Christmas dinner at Walnut Grove Church.

On Sunday morning, December 16, at 11:00 is our Christmas program. It is looking like it will be a good one this year. Sister Nora Edwards is the one in charge. She does a great job.

Bevy Moore and I enjoyed a day of craft sales at Mansfield on Friday. We visited with a lot of friends and family who came by. We also enjoyed seeing all the school kids who came to shop for their families.

I am almost finished with my candies and crafts for this year. Then I start all over again.

Now I can concentrate on my family and friends’ Christmas gifts.

Until next week, remember that if you are stressed, you can sit down at the feet of Jesus and be renewed.