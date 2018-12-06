Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with a song by the toddler class. They are so cute and did a good job.
Brother Evans led us in prayer then we had music and hymns.
Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special.
Trae Shelton read scripture from Psalms 145:10-13.
Kendra Shelton sang a beautiful praise song.
Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 15:11, Numbers 12:1-12, Luke 17:12-19,”The Samaritan Experience. “
Sunday evening we enjoyed a delicious Christmas dinner at Walnut Grove Church.
On Sunday morning, December 16, at 11:00 is our Christmas program. It is looking like it will be a good one this year. Sister Nora Edwards is the one in charge. She does a great job.
Bevy Moore and I enjoyed a day of craft sales at Mansfield on Friday. We visited with a lot of friends and family who came by. We also enjoyed seeing all the school kids who came to shop for their families.
I am almost finished with my candies and crafts for this year. Then I start all over again.
Now I can concentrate on my family and friends’ Christmas gifts.
Until next week, remember that if you are stressed, you can sit down at the feet of Jesus and be renewed.