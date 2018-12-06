Skyline School Food Drive Shares the Spirit of Giving

During November, Skyline School held a food drive, with donated items distributed by the Senior Center in Ava. Members of the eighth-grade class are shown above with Lisa Engelhardt, director of the center, and the van loaded with food. Fifth grade students brought in the most items, with kindergarten and third-graders coming in next. For their efforts, the class winning first place will receive a movie party with popcorn. Second place winners will have a popcorn party, and students in third place extra recess time.
