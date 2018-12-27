Skyline R-II Board Meeting Dec. 19

The Skyline R-II Board met in regular session on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 with all seven members present. The consent agenda items consisting of board minutes, bills and financial statement were presented and approved.

In old business – Safety and Security: The sample u-bolts for lockdown of classrooms doors were received. The board decided to install the sample, and if found workable, to order for the rest of the school.

In new business: The Gifted/Enrichment program evaluation was presented and approved.

Robert Hall resigned from the Board effective December 31, 2018, and was then hired to drive a bus route for the remainder of the school year, starting Jan. 3, 2019.

The Board approved Ted Storie’s retirement.

If anyone is interested in filling in on the board for 3 months before the election, please contact Ms. Curtis about details.

In the Superintendent’s Report: Enrollment for November was 91 students enrolled for K-8 and 10 preschool students.

School board candidate filing is Dec. 11 – Jan. 15. Skyline will have two three year seats and a one year seat available.

The next regular scheduled Board meeting is January 16, 2019.