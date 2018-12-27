Local law enforcement agencies came together on Saturday, Dec. 15 at the local Walmart in Ava to help youths, and support local families, as the officers assisted children in selecting special Christmas gifts for this holiday season. The Shop with a Cop initiative provides a fun filled morning for a select number of children in need, but the event also serves to create a positive relationship between law enforcement officers and local youths. Agencies represented above include the Ava Police Department, Douglas County Sheriffs Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Ava R-I School Resource Officer.

Related