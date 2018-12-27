Sharon Faye Peacock Trustee’s Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

A default has accrued on a certain note secured by a deed of trust executed by, Sharon Faye Peacock dated 10/10/2011 and recorded on 11/17/2011 as Instrument number 111767, in the Recorder’s office for Douglas County, Missouri. The successor trustee will on January 24, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, more particularly at 11:30 AM, at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 E. Lincoln Avenue, Ava, Missouri sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash (certified funds only), the following real estate:

A PART OF THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 2 OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/2 SW 1/4) OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 17 WEST, IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 1089.00 FEET (66 RODS) SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID NORTH HALF OF LOT 2; THENCE SOUTH 89º 17’ 46” EAST A DISTANCE OF 360.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00º 42’ 14” EAST A DISTANCE OF 242.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89º 17’ 46” WEST A DISTANCE OF 360.00 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTH HALF OF LOT 2; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST LINE SOUTH 00º 42’ 14” WEST A DISTANCE OF 242.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES (87,120 SQ FT) MORE OR LESS AND BEING SUBJECT TO A 20’ WITH COUNTY ROAD RIGHT OF WAY LONG THE WEST SIDE.

EXCEPT THAT PART OF THE NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (N 1/2 LOT 2 SW 1/4) OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE 17, DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING 66 RODS SOUTH OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID FORTY, FOR THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN EAST 360 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 39 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 360 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 39 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Commonly known as: 7340E RR 7, Ava, Missouri 65608

for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp.

Successor Trustee

(800) 652-4080

4x 12/27/2018, 01/03/2019, 01/10/2019, 01/17/2019

CSM File 26-18-01306

NOTE: This office is a debt collector.

12-27-15-4t