Secretary of State Certifies Nov. 6 General Election 

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, Nov. 30, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, along with 19th Circuit Judges Daniel Green and Thomas Sodergren, certified the results of the Nov. 6, 2018, general election.

“We owe the success of November’s election to the countless hours worked by local election authorities, boards of election and thousands of poll workers across the state,” Ashcroft said. “We’re grateful to the many Missourians who went out and made their voice heard on Election Day.”

More than 2.4 million Missourians exercised their right to vote in November, roughly 57.9 percent of registered voters.

Results of the constitutional amendments and propositions put before voters are as follows:

• Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (General Assembly) … Yes 62.02%, No 37.98% (Passed)

• Constitutional Amendment No. 2 (Medical Marijuana) … Yes 65.59%, No 34.41% (Passed)

• Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (Medical Marijuana) … Yes 31.50%, No 68.50% (Failed)

• Constitutional Amendment No. 4 (Bingo Games) ……… Yes 52.39%, No 47.61% (Passed)

• Proposition B (Minimum Wage) ……. Yes 62.34%, No 37.66% (Passed)

• Proposition C (Medical Marijuana) … Yes 43.57%, No 56.43% (Failed)

• Proposition D (Gas Tax) …… Yes 46.40%, No 53.60% (Failed)

