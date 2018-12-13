School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Dec. 17
Mini waffles, applesauce.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Cereal with yogurt, apple.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Egg and cheese bagel, bananas.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Cinnamon roll, pineapple.
Friday, Dec. 21
Chicken and biscuits, bananas.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 17
Roast beef melt, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Holiday Feast! Chicken patty, baked ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls, gingerbread cookie.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.
Friday, Dec. 21
Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 17
Roast beef melt, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, friend rice, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Holiday Feast! Chicken patty, baked ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls, gingerbread cookie.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich with syrup, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.
Friday, Dec. 21
Cheese pizza, fish sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Dec. 17
Roast beef melt, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, burger bar, baked chips, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Holiday feast! Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, mashed potatoes with gravy green beans, pineapple, hot rolls, gingerbread cookie.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Super nachos, ham and cheese French toast sandwich with syrup, salad bar, cornbread, sub bar, Caesar side salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.
Friday, Dec. 21
Jalepeno popper pizza, fish and chips, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Dec. 17
French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, juice, & milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Breakfast burrito, fruit, juice, & milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Biscuit, sausage patty, hash browns, fruit, juice, & milk.
Friday, Dec. 21
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 17
Chicken nuggets, mac & cheese, broccoli, fruit, & milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, pork & beans, crackers, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit, & milk.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Sweet & sour chicken, rice, egg roll, salad, strawberry glaze & bananas, & milk.
Friday, Dec. 21
Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, & milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Dec. 17
Egg McMuffin®, cheese stick, juice, & milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Ham & egg toaster, juice, & milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Breakfast burrito, hash brown, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, & milk.
Friday, Dec. 21
No School.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Dec. 17
Juicy burger, tater tots, baby carrots, fruit, & milk.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Chicken & noodles, salad bar, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Fish sticks, cornbread, brown beans, fruit, & milk.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fruit, & milk.
Friday, Dec. 21
No School. Merry Christmas!