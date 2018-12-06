School Lunch & Breakfast Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Dec. 10

No School

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Cereal, biscuits and gravy, Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Mini cinni’s, bananas.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Cereal with yogurt, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 14

Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, apple.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 10

No School.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, taco salad, cornbead, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, chicken Caesar salad, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Gyro, tacos, tater tots with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 14

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 10

No School.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian bread, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, cornbread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, green beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Gyro, tacos, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 14

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, pineapple muffin, hot dog bar, baked beans, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Dec. 10

No School.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian bread, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, cornbread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, green beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, baked chips, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Gyro, tacos with Spanish rice, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 14

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, pineapple muffin, hot dog bar, baked beans, Caesar side salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Dec. 10

No school.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Biscuit & gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, & milk.

Friday, Dec. 14

Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 10

No School.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Hamburger patty w/cheese, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, pie, & milk.

Thursday, Dec. 13

BBQ pork, mac & cheese, peas, fruit, & milk.

Friday, Dec. 14

Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fries, fruit, & milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Dec. 10

Scrambled eggs with ham, toast & jelly, juice, & milk.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Sausage biscuit, juice, & milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Mini quiche, hash brown, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Cereal, muffin, juice, & milk.

Friday, Dec. 14

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice & milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Dec. 10

Frito pie, corn, fruit, & milk.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Corn dog, salad bar, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Hot ham & cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit bar, & milk.

Thursday, Dec. 13

McRib on bun, salad bar, fruit, & milk.

Friday, Dec. 14

Chicken nuggets, roasted potatoes, green beans, fruit, & milk.