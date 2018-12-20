Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Psalm 86 with Brad Siler, Sunday School Superintendent. After prayer requests were given, Stan Humbyrd led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Peggy Miller. The offertory prayer was prayed by Kevin Hodges as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered from Isaiah and Matthew.

After the morning service, several went caroling.

Our evening service began with singing. After a time of sharing, Pastor Neal ministered from Lamentations 3. We were dismissed in prayer by Aaron Humbyrd.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.