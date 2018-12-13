Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Psalm 81 with Brad Siler, Sunday School Superintendent. After prayer requests were given, Doyle Humbyrd led in prayer. Happy Birthday was sung to Carla Wilson, Jaidyn Humbyrd and Hannah Hodges. The offertory prayer was prayed by Danny Johnson as he and Doyle Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided songs. Pastor Neal ministered reading Old Testament verses prophesying Jesus’ birth. At 5 pm, many came and enjoyed a time of fellowship and food during our annual community Christmas dinner.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.