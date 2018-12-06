Sandy – Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Mark 12 with Brad Siler, Sunday School Superintendent. After prayer requests were given, Kim Humbyrd led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Erin Boring and happy anniversary to Kevin and Sonya Hodges. The offertory prayer was prayed by Clay McFarlin as he and Kevin Hodges received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Carla Wilson sang. Dwight Wilson ministered regarding when we pray.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Carla Wilson provided special songs. Dwight Wilson continued to minister on prayer and we ended with an altar prayer for our lost loved ones.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.