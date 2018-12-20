Rural Fire Department Visits Ava Head Start 

Fire Chief Delbert Murray, along with firemen Alex Fourman, Brian McFarlin, and Danny Maggard spent time with the local Head Start children recently, educating the kids about firefighting and rescue procedures. During their visit, firemen demonstrated equipment, and showcased protective clothing and breathing gear, so if the youths were ever to encounter a firemen in action, they would not be fearful and hide. The children also visited the fire truck and learned about fire safety.