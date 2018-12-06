Route 125 to be Closed in Areas Between Linden and Sparta for Drain Pipe Replacement Project

MoDOT has announced Route 125 between Sparta and Linden will be closed beginning Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 9:00 a.m. for roadwork improvements that will continue until Friday, Dec. 21.

The project is being done by MoDOT, and the crew will have the task of replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath Route 125. The project is being implemented to keep water from pooling underneath and next to the road way, which is likely to cause deterioration of the road bed.

Traffic details and impacts include the following:

• Route 125 will be closed where crews are set up working;

• Route 125 will be open during overnight hours and on weekends

• Drivers will be able to use driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone

• Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.

The MoDot crew will start near Sparta Middle School and proceed north toward Linden