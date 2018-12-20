Robert Glen Sagerser, 90, of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in Springfield, Missouri.

Robert was born May 5, 1928 to Roy Patterson and May Gertrude (Swearengin) Sagerser in Douglas County, Missouri.

Glen enjoyed fishing, hunting, story telling, but most of all loving his loving wife, family and friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ruth; two sons, Herbert Glen and Dale Eugene; one daughter, Virginia Ruth Cronk; nine brothers; two sisters; one granddaughter; one great grandson; and three sons-in-law.

Survivors include five children, Pauline Cox (Kevin), Shirley Garrett, Marie Gardner, Gail Dutton (Bernie), and David Sagerser, one sister Wanda Shortt; one daughter-in-law Nancy Sagerser; and one sister-in-law Rose Rabold; 19 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at the Klingner-Cope Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, with burial in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.