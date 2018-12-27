Red Bank – Alice Lirley

12/17/2018 Hello everyone. It’s beautiful outside today. God has blessed us with a good rain and now He has replaced the clouds with sunshine.

The Red Bank Worship service opened with a warm welcome to members and guests by Gary Lirley. He then led the congregation in the singing of hymns. It was announced that the monthly Praise service and fellowship meal would be held that evening, beginning at 7:00 p.m. A time for Prayer requests was opened. Prayer for a family’s grandmother who was very ill was asked for. Another was for a family who had suddenly lost a loved one through a sudden illness. Our daughter, Mitzi, called to ask Gary and I and our Church to pray for their friend who had been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck. She said that their friend, Jason Spivey, had a brain injury along with a spinal injury due to his motorcycle accident. Mark and Mitzi have been close friends with Jason and his whole family for over 12 years. He and his family are very active members at their church, especially in the music department. I know they would appreciate your prayers for this family too. For a Praise, Brother Justin reported that Brother Paul Prichard is making wonderful progress in his recovery. Some of you may be acquainted with Brother Prichard. He has lived in this area for many years. Celebrating her third birthday was Miss Abigail Cunningham. She enjoyed having the Happy Birthday song sung to her. Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark.

To begin the morning sermon, Brother Justin said these words, “Jesus Christ is our Eternal Reservoir of Living Water.” He was referring, of course, to the fact that when Jesus began preparing his disciples for his eventual death, resurrection and return to His Father in Heaven, he comforted them with these words, “But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.” In John 14:16, Jesus said that the Comforter He will send will abide with us forever.

Brother Justin provided Scripture showing seven ways that the Holy Spirit comes to us. #1 By rain: Acts 2:17, He will refresh us as rain when he pours out his Spirit upon all flesh. #2. By rivers: John 7:38: by believing on Jesus, out of our belly shall flow rivers of living water. #3. By wind: John 3:8, Like the wind, we can hear the sound, but cannot tell from whence it cometh and whither it goeth: so is everyone that is born of the Spirit. #4 By oil: 1 Corinthians 2:20 He who hath established us with Christ and hath anointed us, is God. #5. By wine: Matthew 9:17 refers to our old lives as old wine and our new life with Christ as new wine. #6. By fire: purified as by fire and filled with the Holy Ghost. #7. As a Dove: John 1:32 & 34 “And John bare record, saying, I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and it abode upon him. And I saw and bare record that this is the Son of God.”

Enjoying an evening out to view the Christmas lights in Branson, Mo., especially the Shepherd of the Hills display, were Eloise Hallmark and her two daughters, Elise and Miranda. Eloise said that they later ate a carry-out dinner and then treated themselves to some delicious ice cream for dessert.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. I talked to Joyce Baxter one day last week and she asked about Maxine. Joyce visits Maxine quite often and they have a wonderful time talking together. Maxine loves to talk about the Lord and so does Joyce. We are very thankful for her friendship. Oh, by the way, I did happen to remember that Maxine does have another great, great grandchild, besides the two that came from her great granddaughter, Allison Jerrell Paul. Actually, her daughter, Judy, provided Maxine with her first great great grandchild through her great granddaughter, Kelsie Olmer.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. We welcome you to worship with us at Red Bank Baptist Church. Have a Very Merry Christmas!