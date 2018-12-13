Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Hello everyone. It looks like we may be blessed with some nice weather for Christmas shopping these next two weeks. We need to remember that a kind deed or perhaps something homemade is the most appreciated gift that one can give, because it is a gift given from the heart.

The Red Bank Church service began with a warm welcome to members and guest by Gary Lirley. He also led the congregation in the singing hymns. Everyone was reminded that our monthly Praise service and fellowship meal will be held next Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. A time for Prayer requests was provided. Each request was lifted in prayer to the Lord. Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark. We appreciate offerings of special music because it always prepares our hearts for a message from God’s Word.

For the morning message, Brother Justin Cunningham brought to our attention that the words, “When I came down,” is mentioned in the gospels thirteen times. In John 6: 38, Jesus said, “For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.” Of course this is referring to Jesus coming to Earth to dwell among mankind and provide Salvation to those who believe that He was sent from God, that He gave His life on the Cross to pay the price for our sins, and arose again to prove His power over death. Actually, he was God in the flesh. As Jesus said in John 17: 22, “And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:” “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” ( John 1:1). And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth”(John 1: 14). Referring to the Scripture in Luke 3: 16-17, Brother Justin said, “Christ came to purge the trash in our lives so that fruit will grow. If one does not accept Jesus as ones Savior, that same one will someday burn in Hell when one’s life is over; at which point we know not. If one was in a dark cave and trapped with only several seconds to live before running out of air, it would be good news to hear someone breaking through with a pick ax to rescue us. Jesus came to rescue us from an eternal hell. That is VERY GOOD NEWS.” To be rescued now and forever, read and obey Romans 10:9-10.

Those visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley, Jake Hampton and Ralph Laughlin. I understand that a friend of Jake’s also visited with Maxine over breakfast on Saturday, but I did not get his name. She certainly did enjoy all their attention’s on her.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Enjoy the Christmas holiday shopping and festivities, but don’t forget the Real Reason for the Christmas Season.