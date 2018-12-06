Red Bank – Alice Lirley

12/3/2018. Hello everyone. It’s a little chilly outside today. I bundled up with my coat, hat and gloves to feed our cats and stayed pretty warm throughout my visit with them.

The Sunday service at Red Bank Church began with a warm welcome to members and guests, given by Gary Lirley. He also led those attending in singing the morning hymns. It was announced that our Praise service and regular business meeting will be changed to the third Sunday evening just for the month of December. The letter inviting our Church to attend the wild game supper and squirrel hunt at Corinth Baptist Church on December 15th was read again for those who may not have heard about it last week. A time for prayer requests was provided, for which there were several. Each request was lifted to the Lord in prayer. I mentioned last week that Brother Paul Prichard was seriously ill and in Cox South Hospital. As a Praise, I would like to report that despite what the doctors thought he would be able to do, Brother Paul was released over the weekend to continue his recovery at home. That’s what the power of prayer is all about. Singing special music was Miss Abigail Cunningham, Kayla Cunningham and Eloise Hallmark.

Bringing the morning message was Brother Justin Cunningham. The main text for the message was taken from John, chapter 4. In this Scripture, Jesus and his disciples, on their way to Galilee, made a stop over in the city of Samaria to rest and buy some food to eat. Being very weary from the trip, Jesus decided that he would wait by himself at Jacob’s Well, a place where everyone came to draw water for the day. Sure enough, one lonely woman came to draw water with whom Jesus wasted no time in striking up a conversation. She suddenly realized that Jesus was perhaps a prophet of God because He knew everything about her. He told her that she had had five husbands and that she was not married to the man she now lived with. In verse 5, Jesus, after asking her to give him a drink of water, said to her, “ If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water.” Jesus later told her that anyone who took a drink from Jacob’s Well would thirst again, but whosoever drank from the living water that could only come from Him, would never thirst and it would be in him a water springing up into everlasting life. Brother Justin iterated the fact that, like Jesus, we as Christians should be ever ready to share the living water of God’s Word to everyone we meet in our daily lives. He said, “Jesus was talking to a Samaritan woman, a person that others turned away from because of her lifestyle. To their way of thinking, Jesus was wasting His time. We make too many excuses for why we do not or are not willing to share the gift of Salvation with others. Are we livestock inspectors? Are we inspecting others and deciding if they are worthy to be saved?” Like the words of a wonderful song says about this woman at the well, “She went away singing and came back bringing orders for the water that was not from the well,”

Visiting in our home last week was Allison and Brian Paul and their two children, Jasmine Rose and William James. Allison is our granddaughter. Grandma and Grandpa had a great time getting acquainted and playing with their first great grandchildren, Jasmine and William. Jeane Huff also came by to visit with our company.

Those visiting with Maxine Lirley were; Allison, Brian, Jasmine and William Paul, Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. I believe that Jasmine and William are Maxine’s first great, great grandchildren. She loved getting to see them and talk to them. Maxine also received a letter from her daughter, Judy, who tries to write her every week.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Jesus saith unto them, “—Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest” (John 4: 34-35).