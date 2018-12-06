Raucous Christmas Chorus

Santa was overwhelmed when 23 sets of twins, and then some, showed up recently to have their Christmas picture taken at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, IL. Some of the 23 moms brought along a non-twin sibling or two and, as one of them put it, things got a little chaotic, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. But, the Mall’s marketing director, Heather Lloyd, described it as a lot of fun. It’s just a great time for them to get to see Santa and also be around the other families of twins.”