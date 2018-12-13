Ramblings of the Ole Parson

Psalms 23:1 The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. 3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. 5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.

Phillip Keller, a sheep rancher in the Northwest, said this Psalm is one of the Lord’s sheep testifying across the fence to his neighbor of the Devil’s fold. He is telling of the great care of the Good Shepherd.

We, the people of His pasture are to witness to our friends and neighbors of Jesus care and blessings. How long has it been since you told someone of His good care and blessing. Let us be faithful witnesses of the Good Shepherd along the way.