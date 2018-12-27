Rachel Barry Attains Certified Diabetes Educator Status

The National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators (NCBDE) has recently announced that Rachel Barry, Registered Dietitian, Licensed Dietitian, in Ava, has achieved Certified Diabetes Educator® (CDE®) status by successfully completing the Certification Examination for Diabetes Educators.

To attain this status, candidates must meet rigorous eligibility requirements prior to taking the examination. Certification status demonstrates a health care professional possesses distinct and specialized knowledge, and has the mastery to promote quality care for people with diabetes.

Currently, there are over 19,500 diabetes educators who hold NCBDE certification.

Rachel has worked in Douglas and Ozark county health departments since 2007. She became a registered and licensed dietitian in 2014. Currently, she consults with patients with varying diagnoses, who are referred from local physicians, including diabetes weight loss and cardiovascular disease. She is passionate to help people improve disease states with nutrition and lifestyle change.

Currently, nutrition consultation is provided free of charge for Douglas County residents because of funding that originated through Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

NCBDE is a national not-for-profit certification organization that is responsible for overseeing the certification program for diabetes educators and awarding the CDE® credential to qualified individuals. The CDE® program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

NCBDE was established in 1986 to develop and administer a certification program for health professionals who teach individuals with diabetes how to self-manage their disease. For more information on NCBDE, visit the web site at www.ncbde.org or contact the national office at info@ncbde.org or 847-228-9795.

Rachel is available at the Douglas County Health Dept. during regular office hours, and may be contacted by calling 683-4174, or by email: rachel.barry.nutrition@gmail.com