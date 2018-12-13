Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Hello again. We had a bad snow storm last weekend with blizzard-like conditions. We didn’t get as much as the folks to the south and east of us. The Quad Cities got over a foot, and so did Muscatine where my granddaughter, Lisa, lives just south of Muscatine in Fruitland. I talked to her pretty early and she said they already had 15” there and it was still snowing. She had to go to work at 2 a.m. and use the snow plow. It’s a big place where she works. She gets paid good, but I still feel bad about her going to work at 2 a.m. to plow snow. Last winter she worked 16 hours doing that during a snow storm. We’re supposed to get it again this weekend too. And it stays so cold, too. Walt goes out and starts the car about every day and lets it run awhile. I always watch him through the window in case he slips and falls.

We were supposed to meet Berta, Denny, & Dee last Sunday for breakfast here in Tipton, but had to cancel because of the weather. We went to Anita’s for Thanksgiving dinner and, of course, we really enjoyed that. We drew names for Christmas and I got Anita’s name and Walt got mine, so he gave me some money to buy whatever I want, so I’ve been looking in the catalogs to see if I want to order something, or I may get a new phone. Mine gets full too soon and it starts taking pictures off when it gets full. Plus, it doesn’t have an SD card where I can print the pictures, so I’m losing them. I’ve got a smart phone I haven’t used yet, but can’t find it the same way I can’t find anything else, hardly.

Anyway, last Saturday was a really nice day for our dinner at Anita’s. Then Sunday is when it got bad. So now Berta, Denny & Dee are supposed to come out here this Saturday for breakfast, but we’re supposed to get another winter storm starting sometime Saturday, so they may not get to come. Candi & Jared want to come out and see us when the weather is safe. They’ve got little Bane in swimming classes & gymnastics, so that keeps them busy. He had a birthday this month and is now 3 years old. I’m really glad about the swimming lessons, because kids can drown so easily. Like the Olympian Bode Miller’s little girl. That is so sad. I watch the “little couple” on TV, and they gave their two little kids swimming lessons right away nearly & they swim like little fish.

We talked to Frank Dee one day on the phone and he said he’s out of his house he’s lived in so long & is now living in an apartment in East Moline. I’m glad, because now he doesn’t have to shovel snow & mow grass & all the other things homeowners have to do. I think he’s been in that house 30 years or more. He’s still got his same address in Silvis (IL) if anyone wants to send him a card or anything. I don’t know when we’ll ever get to go see him, but, hopefully, he’ll come out here when Berta & Denny get to make it out here. Maybe the weather will hold out until after they get here & then back home.

We have to run some errands tomorrow before that too. Oh yes, Dee had his house up for sale. I don’t think he’ll have any trouble selling it. It’s a nice house in a nice, quiet neighborhood & I think it’s a dead-end street.

I sure hope the weather is good enough so that we can go to Anita’s for Christmas dinner & gift exchange. The only ones of my family there at Thanksgiving were Jared, Carrie, Zoie. I gave Carrie & Zoie their birthday gifts. It was the first chance I had. It’s been almost a year since I saw Lisa & Joe. I hope they get to come for Christmas dinner. I have Lisa’s birthday gifts to give her and also will give Jared his because his birthday is December 30 & Anita’s is Dec. 27. Carl & Jacob’s are both in February. Lisa’s was June 30 & I haven’t got her presents to her. I took them last weekend, but she couldn’t be there.

Well, I’d better say, “I trust you, Jesus & I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves & each other. Bye bye for now.”