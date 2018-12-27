Several gymnasts who participated in the Peppermint Twist Tumbling Meet held in Springfield Sunday, Dec. 2 are: Coach Hollie, Aeriel Mayfield, Anna Hannaford, Chloe Johnson, Chylynn Johnson, Coach Cherry; front row: Alexis Crosby, Kenna Dunbar.

The Chernastics Gymnastics Recreational teams competed in the Peppermint Twist Tumbling Meet held at Ozark Mountain Gymnastics in Springfield, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The meet was a day-long event with gymnast competing from all over southwest Missouri, with ages ranging from 2 to 16.

In the Pre-Beginner Division: Riley Clark, age 6, received a trophy for competing in her first competition;

Pre-Intermediate Division: Kenna Dunbar, age 4, took third place, and Alexis Crosby, age 7, took first place;

Beginner Division, age 11: Olive Alluisi took first place;

Low Intermediate Division, age 8: Anna Hannaford took third place;

Low Intermediate Division, age 9: Chloe Johnson, first place.

High Intermediate Division, age 10: Aeriel Mayfield, third place;

Elite Division, age 9 & up: Chylynn Johnson, first place.