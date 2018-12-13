Open Enrollment for Individual Health Insurance Plans Ends Dec. 15

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Department of Insurance reminds consumers that the enrollment period for individual health insurance plans sold on the federal Marketplace or directly by an insurance company ends on December 15, 2018. Individuals who haven’t shopped for insurance plans are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

Insurance companies offering plans in 2019 are Healthy Alliance Life Insurance Company (Anthem), Ambetter from Home State Health (Celtic/Centene), Cigna and Medica. Consumers can access the department’s coverage map for more information on companies in their county.

“When choosing a new health plan for coverage beginning January 1, 2019, it’s important to consider more than just premium cost. Compare all costs, including networks, providers and drug formularies,” warned Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Department. “Networks can vary, depending on where you live. It’s also important to remember that companies may change the type of policy they sell from one year to the next.”

If you purchase health insurance through the federal marketplace, your cost may be reduced if you are eligible for an advanced premium tax credit (APTC). The credits are only available if you buy insurance on the marketplace. They are not available for policies purchased off the marketplace or for policies purchased through your employer.

Missourians who have questions regarding association health plans (AHPs) or short-term limited-duration insurance should contact an insurance agent for more information.

For more information and to utilize the department’s shopping tool, visit the department’s website at www.insurance.mo.gov or call the Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390.

