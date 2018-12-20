OMC Gainesville Hosts Bulldogs Basketball Tailgate

WEST PLAINS, Mo – Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Gainesville Family Medicine held a pregame tailgate party recently before the Bulldogs basketball game.

About 100 members of the community attended the free event, including the entire Gainesville Bulldog Basketball Team, and OMC providers. Attendees enjoyed BBQ courtesy of OMC.

“We were so pleased to host so many members of the community,” said Pam Ream, Vice President, Ozarks Medical Center Medical Group. “The attendance and support of local businesses, civic leaders, co-workers and citizens, affirms the strong relationships OMC has with the community.”

Medical staff working at the clinic are Edward Heneger, DO, Board Certified Family Practitioner and Geriatrician; S. Aaron Newton, MD, Board Certified Family Practitioner; and Trisha Vigna, APN, Board Certified Nurse Practitioner

The clinic is located at 37 Medical Drive in Gainesville.

For more information about OMC, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com.