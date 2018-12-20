OATS Implements New Fares in SW Missouri

Fares will impact Douglas County

COLUMBIA, Mo. Dec. 17 –– OATS Transit has announced it will be implementing a new fare system in Southwest Missouri starting in 2019. This change is being made to help offset declining revenues, while supporting increased ridership opportunities. The fares are necessary to maintain current levels of service and will directly impact the company’s operating budget.

Rider contributions in Southwest Missouri haven’t changed in nearly a decade.

“Some fares in the area were previously donation based, but revenue isn’t keeping up with demand,” said Jeff Robinson, OATS Transit Regional Director. “The increased ridership opportunities we’re creating through new partnerships will be supported by the new fares, which will be implemented in 2019.”

The fares will affect Southwest Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright.

2019 Fares Per Round-Trip:

In-Town Springfield, $3.00;

In-Town, in rural communities, $2.00;

In-County, $3.00;

Adjacent county, $5.00;

Long distance, 3 counties or more, $10; or $6.00 one way;

Additional cost per each en route stop, $1.00.

Fare cards are available for purchase from the OATS Transit office or from your local driver. Rides can be scheduled by calling the Springfield office at 800-770-6287.

OATS Transit is funded, in part, through Federal Transit Administration grants through the MO Department of Transportation, Missouri Elderly & Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program, Area Agencies on Aging, some 351 Senior Tax and Senate Bill 40 Boards, private contracts, rider fares and contributions from the community. No rides will be denied for riders unable to pay under the Older Americans Act on AAA routes.

OATS Transit is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation to the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens in 87 Missouri counties.

The company is headquartered in Columbia, Mo. with regional offices and satellite offices located throughout the state. Governed by a volunteer board of directors, the organization has a staff of over 750 employees and a fleet of 800 vehicles statewide.

For information, please visit www.oatstransit.org

atstransitoatstransit…………………………………$3.00

In-Town in Rural Communities..………………$2.00

In-County…………………………………………………$3.00

Adjacent County………………………………………$5.00

Long Distance (3 counties or more)…………$10.00; $6.00 one-way

Additional cost per each En route stop…..$1.00

ield…………………………………$3.00

In-Town in Rural Communities..………………$2.00

In-County…………………………………………………$3.00

Adjacent County………………………………………$5.00

Long Distance (3 counties or more)…………$10.00; $6.00 one-way

Additional cost per each En route stop…..$1.00

Fare cards are available for purchase from the OATS Transit office or from your local driver. Rides can be scheduled by calling the Springfield office at 800-770-6287.

OATS Transit is funded, in part, through Federal Transit Administration grants through the MO Department of Transportation, Missouri Elderly & Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program, Area Agencies on Aging, some 351 Senior Tax and Senate Bill 40 Boards, private contracts, rider fares and contributions from the community. No rides will be denied for riders unable to pay under the Older Americans Act on AAA routes.

OATS Transit is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation to the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens in 87 Missouri counties. The company is headquartered in Columbia MO with regional offices and satellite offices located throughout the state. Governed by a volunteer board of directors, the organization has a staff of over 750 employees and a fleet of 800 vehicles statewide. OATS has grown to be one of the largest and most unique systems of its kind in the country. For more information about OATS Transit please visit their website at www.oatstransit.org, for follow us at www.Facebook.com/oatstransit Springfield…………………………………$3.00

In-Town in Rural Communities..………………$2.00

In-County…………………………………………………$3.00

Adjacent County………………………………………$5.00

Long Distance (3 counties or more)…………$10.00; $6.00 one-way

Additional cost per each En route stop…..$1.00

Fare cards are available for purchase from the OATS Transit office or from your local driver. Rides can be scheduled by calling the Springfield office at 800-770-6287.

OATS Transit is funded, in part, through Federal Transit Administration grants through the MO Department of Transportation, Missouri Elderly & Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program, Area Agencies on Aging, some 351 Senior Tax and Senate Bill 40 Boards, private contracts, rider fares and contributions from the community. No rides will be denied for riders unable to pay under the Older Americans Act on AAA routes.

OATS Transit is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation to the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens in 87 Missouri counties. The company is headquartered in Columbia MO with regional offices and satellite offices located throughout the state. Governed by a volunteer board of directors, the organization has a staff of over 750 employees and a fleet of 800 vehicles statewide. OATS has grown to be one of the largest and most unique systems of its kind in the country. For more information about OATS Transit please visit their website at www.oatstransit.org, for follow us at www.Facebook.com/oatstransit