OATS Board Elects Officers for 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. Nov. 28 – The OATS, Inc. state board of directors held their last meeting of the year in Columbia on November 26.

The following individuals were elected as officers for 2019: President: Mel Sundermeyer, Holt Summit Mo.; Vice-President: Krissy Sinor, Springfield, Mo.; Secretary /Treasurer: Donna Turnbough, Paris Mo.

Nolan McNeill, Cassville, retired from the board after serving 30 years.

OATS, Inc. has been governed by a volunteer board of directors since the company began in 1971.

During the Nov. 26th meeting, the board reviewed the annual report which showed during fiscal year 2018 OATS buses traveled 15.6 million miles and provided over 1.55 million trips. More than 45% of those trips were for employment, followed by 17% for medical transportation. Essential shopping, business errands, education, and nutrition make up the rest of the service delivery.

OATS, Inc. is a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for people with disabilities, seniors and the rural general public. The organization serves 87 Missouri counties with a staff of 750 employees, 22% of which are veterans.

For information about OATS, please visit their website at www.oatstransit.org and follow us at facebook.com/oatstransit