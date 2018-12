November Terrific Kids

Terrific Kids for November were Daniel Barfield, Alexis Tate, Kaden Corrigan, Kaylie Belt, Abbygail Claire Winterton, Landre Hampton, Addy Cahow, Macy Russell, Jackson Wade, Peyton Stevens, Dillon Pierson, Eli Pearson, Shawn Horwath, Brennan Wick, Grant Swatosh, Briella Pueppke, Jessie Shrable, Claire McDonald, Devin Stanton, Not pictured Bailey Cannon, Journey Lakey, Draelynn West and Brentley Perkins. Each winner received gifts from Great Southern Bank, Thru The Grapevine, McDonalds, Sonic, State Farm Insurance, HomePride Bank and Subway.