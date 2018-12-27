Non-Profit Credit Counseling Agency Offers Money-Saving Ideas for the New Year

PHOENIX – (Dec. 17, 2018) – It’s the time of year when people resolve to change their lives, from getting in shape to improving relationships and achieving work-life balance. Financial goals also top the list of New Year’s resolutions – and are easier to attain than you might think.

“It’s actually easy to cut expenses and save money – even a few dollars at a time – but many people give up too quickly,” said Mike Sullivan, a personal finance consultant with Take Charge America, a national non-profit credit counseling and debt management agency. “The key is to set realistic goals, celebrate small victories and get creative with cost-cutting.”

Sullivan offers nine tips for sticking to financial resolutions in 2019.

Budget: It tops the list of every financial to-do list for a reason: it works! Write down your monthly income and expenses or seek out an online program or budgeting app.

Pay Yourself: Speaking of budgets, build in a line item for your savings account or emergency fund. Even $25 a month will make a difference over time.

Join the Gig Economy: If your budget reveals that you need an income-boost, start earning extra cash by working for Lyft, Postmates or Uber Eats.

Make Short-Term Goals: Instead of resolving to save thousands in 2019, aim to save $20, $50 or $100 a week or month – and celebrate each small victory.

Spring Cleaning – in January: Clean out your closets, the garage, and even old furniture or décor. Then, host a yard sale or list your items on eBay, Craigslist, or OfferUp. Decluttering will save you money – and sanity.

Sell Your Gift Cards: Trade your gift cards for cash at Cardpool or CardCash.com – and promptly put that cash into savings.

Wait 24 Hours: To mitigate impulse buying, wait 24 hours before making an unplanned purchase. It’s likely the impulse will wear off.

Drop Cable: It’s a monthly expense that can be replaced painlessly and inexpensively with Hulu, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Update your W4: While many of us look forward to a big tax refund, it’s better to adjust your withholding to ensure you’re paying the right amount of taxes. This may mean a few extra bucks on each paycheck.

