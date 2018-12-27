New Year’s Day Will Be Recognized Here 

New Year’s Day will be observed next week, with many businesses, state and federal agencies closing for the day.

In observance of New Year’s Day, offices of the Douglas County Herald will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, but will re-open Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. Submissions for publication that week must reach our office by 2:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31.

In addition, the Douglas County Courthouse, the City of Ava, and other governmental agencies will be closed on New Year’s Day. The list also includes the Douglas County Public Library.

In-town trash routes normally served on Tuesday will instead be picked up on Wednesday, January 2.

Mail delivery service will also be suspended for the day, and most businesses and banks will recognize the holiday as well.

Ava R-I students who were dismissed for the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 21, will return to classes on Thursday, Jan. 3.