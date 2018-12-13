New Sheriff’s Department and Jail Groundbreaking

Early Monday afternoon representatives from the Ava Industrial Development Corporation, Douglas County Commissioners, and Sheriff Chris Degase held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Sheriff’s Department and Jail. The new building will be located at the corner of Industrial Road and Prince Street in Ava. Construction of the facility is expected to take 12-18 months. Funds for the construction and operation of the facility are being made possible by the passage of a 1/2 cent sales tax in November of 2016.