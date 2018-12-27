Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Country Sunshine Preschool & Kindergarten at Mt. Zion Bible School Christmas Program. From left: (front): Miss Sheena Mahan, Elliot Jones, Tate Dry, Dawson Fish, Fisher Merrifield, Selena Dannen, Piper Kilgore, Scarlett Hall; (back) Preston Dannen, Josiah Fleetwood, Edric Geiler, Vayda King, Laney Berg, Keyin Stiner. Mrs. Cheryl Paxton, Director.

Mt. Zion Bible School Elementary Choir at their Christmas Program on Friday, Dec. 14th. From left — Rowynn Frisby, Julian Allen, Jackson Berry, Emma Simon, Austin Seewald, Colin Fleming, Zen Rea, Preston Akers, Greyson Jones, Landon Williams, Madison Gilbert, Olivia Dannen, Ally Simon, Kylie Adams, Ziah Rea, Luke Barton, Atticus Harris.

12.20.18 The annual school Christmas Program was enjoyed by more than 300 people on Friday, Dec. 14th. Evans Auditorium (the gym) was festively decorated with nine lighted trees and 18 wreaths. Prelude music began at 6:30 p.m. It was provided by Ethan Koch (piano), Marlee Hanger (violin), and vocalists Adeline Bradley, Dana Fourman, and Joshua Klotz. The emcee was Darrell Swearengin, and Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., gave the invocation. Ushers were Cooper Murray, Ethan Koch, Patrick McDonnell, and Mason Hanger. P.T.F. President Genessa Freeman gave Christmas bonuses to all Mt. Zion Bible School staff.

Country Sunshine Preschool presented “Jesus: Light of the World,” directed by Cheryl Paxton. Soloists were Josiah Fleetwood, Preston Dannen, and Elliot Jones. Platform assistants were Questel Dannen, Sheena Mahan, and Calli Murray. Alex Fourman was the sound/light technician.

“Offering of Worship,” a 2-part musical was presented by the Elementary and Jr.-Sr. High Choirs. Soloists were Madison Gilbert, Zen Rea, and Austin Seewald. Trio members were Jackson Berry, Colin Fleming, and Landon Williams. Cinda Thompson was narrator, and Dana Fourman was the director.

Wal-Mart bell ringers from Mt. Zion included Pastor Bob, J.R. Downen, Bryan and Elliot Jones, Dennis and Barbara Uhles, Earnest and Judy Murray, and Norman and Linda Murray. Eighty percent of all funds collected will stay in our area, administered by the Ministerial Alliance.

Visitors in the Sunday morning worship service included Joy Ansen from Grand Cayman, Joshua Klotz from Cincinnati, OH; Roger, Ronna, and Rebeca Moran of Troy, MO. Ushers were John Dale and Alex Fourman. The special song was by Dana Fourman and Joshua Klotz. The fragrance of frankincense and myrrh was carried through the congregation by Atticus Harris, Greyson and Elliot Jones. Pastor Bob preached on “The Incantation of Christmas” from Luke 2:19. “The angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior…Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.” The Spirit of the Song — joy; the Scope of the Song –all people; the Subject of the Song — a Savior; the Substance of the Song — Glory to God.

Sunday afternoon, Mt. Zion held a service of Christmas Carols at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.

In the Sunday evening service, Cinda Thompson lit the 3rd Advent candle. Jesse Paxton led a program of readings and carols. Cheryl Paxton was pianist. Sheena Mahan took the mic to persons with speaking parts. Greyson Jones recited Luke 2:1-20 and played a trumpet solo. He also joined Elliot Jones; Atticus, Boone, and Lucy Harris in singing a song with bells.