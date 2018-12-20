Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

12-17-18 – The staff of Mt. Zion Bible School had its Christmas dinner in Marshfield Thurs. Dec. 6. Those who enjoyed the evening included Lilah Sherman, Linda & Norman Murray, Linda & Archie Ferguson, Cheryl & Jesse Paxton, Dana & Alex Fourman, Julian & Bryan Jones, Barbara & Dennis Uhles, Stephanie, Matt, & Zack Thompson, Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson, Frank & Velda Willard, Adam & Genessa Freeman, Darrell Swearengin, Jim Becker & Jackie Wimmer, J.R. Downen, James Cobb, Edith Johnson, & Phyllis Arnold.

“Little Drummer Boy… I played My Best for Him” was the title of the Mt. Zion Bible School float in Ava’s Christmas parade. It won 2nd place. Those riding the float were Kylie Adams (angel), Colin Fleming (drummer), Rowynn Frisby (Mary), Greyson Jones (Joseph), James Cobb & Austin Seewald (wise men), Preston, Akers, Julian Allen, Luke Barton, Olivia Dannen, & Madison Gilbert (shepherds), Elliot Jones (lamb).

Earnest Murray led the opening of Sunday School. Sheena Mahan led a song, & Jeanette Cardin led in prayer. In the morning worship service, Juliana & Bryan Jones sang, accompanied by Olivia Lyon. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on the “Inconsideration of Christmas” from Luke 2:7. “She brought forth her firstborn son, & wrapped him in swaddling clothes, & laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” There was NO ROOM in the hegemony (authority), the hostel, the “holy,” or in humanity.

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the singing, & Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. The Haynes played a piano/organ Christmas Medley. Pastor Bob gave his 7th lesson on “Entire Sanctification.” Romans 12:1, “Present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.” The baptism with the Holy Ghost purifies the heart from the carnal nature so the Holy Spirit can take up His abode without rival.

Cinda Thompson led several Christmas carols at the beginning of the Wed. evening service. Then she told of “Christmas Around the World,” which included five missionary reports. Prayer was by James Cobb & Lilah Sherman.