Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

11-30-18 Three separate gatherings were held on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School on Thanksgiving Day. The Thompson & Poe family had 61 for dinner in Cardwell Cafeteria. The Arnold family served dinner to 25 in the home of Bryan and Juliana Jones. And Alex & Dana Fourman hosted a dinner for 5 in their apartment.

At 11 a.m. on Sat., Ashley Dyer & Jason Thompson were married at the Mt. Zion Church. In attendance were 18 members of Ashley’s family from Texas, as well as a baby who was only 14 hours old. The reception was held in the cafeteria.

In the Sunday morning service, there were visitors from Alaska, Washington, South Dakota, & Ohio. The Pastoral Prayer was by Pastor Daron Fourman from Port Clinton, Ohio. Jesse Paxton sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “Scriptural conclusions of sin” from 1 John 2:1. “My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ, the righteous.” The prohibition of sin; the possibility of sin; the plea of sin; the propitiation of sin. If we try to excuse sin, we are contrary to scripture.

The special music in the Sunday evening service included two songs sung by Ron, Becky, & Anthony Arnold; Juliana, Greyson, & Elliot Jones; Sam, Clarissa, & Donovan Lyon; Ashlea & Kolsen Kline. The speaker representing the Gideons was Keith Moore. He gave examples of God’s using Gideon New Testaments to lead people to salvation. James Cox & Alex Fourman collected the offering for the Gideons. The closing prayer was by Delbert Murray, a Gideon from our congregation.

Cinda Thompson led the singing in the Wed. evening service. Lilah Sherman led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s Bible study was “Entire Sanctification – Part 5.” Hebrews 13:12, “Wherefore Jesus also that he might sanctify the people with his own blood, suffered without the gate.” Sinful acts are forgiven; the sinful nature is cleansed. Sanctification is by faith which only comes when the heart is fully consecrated to God. The closing prayer was by Linda Murray.

12-2018 Recent speakers in Chapel at Mt. Zion Bible School were Pastor Bob (Hanukkah & the Menhorah), Darrell Swearengin (Prince of Peace), & Barbara Uhles (Light of the World.)

The school’s Parent Teacher Fellowship sponsored a float in the Christmas Parade at Seymour where it won 1st place on Sat. evening, Dec. 1. It was built in Phyllis Arnold’s shed by Adam Freeman & Pastor Bob. Others who helped were Genessa & Keeton Freeman, Cinda Thompson, James Cobb, Shalana Frisby, Rowynn’s Grandpa, Bryan Jones, Linda Murray, & Phyllis Arnold (cookies!).

A large star, outlined with dramatic white lights, shone over the Bethlehem scene. Those who rode on the float included Felicity Berry (angel), Colin Fleming (drummer boy), Rowynn Frisby (Mary), Greyson Jones (Joseph), James Cobb & Landon Williams (wise men); Olivia Dannen, Julian Allen & Jackson Berry (shepherds). The title of the float was “Little Drummer Boy…I played my best for Him.”

James Cox was the greeter at the Sunday morning service. The special song was by a quartet – Bryan & Juliana Jones, Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson. They were accompanied by Olivia Lyon. Pastor Bob preached on “The Incarnation of Christmas” based on Galatians 4:4. “When the fullness of time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law.” God’s Period (fullness of time), God’s Present (His Son), God’s Plan (made of a woman), God’s Pattern (made under the law.)

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service: Cheryl Paxton was the pianist. Sister Cinda Thompson gave the message about “The Mercy Seat.”

In the Wed. evening service, Juliana Jones led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s Bible study was on “Sanctification is Purification from Sin.” 1 John 1:7, “If we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, & the blood of Jesus Christ, His son, cleanseth us from all sin.” Sanctification strikes at the very core of our ambition & motives.